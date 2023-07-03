Labcorp LH said Monday it completed the spin-off of Fortrea FTREV as an independent contract research organization (CRO) that specializes in Phase I-IV clinical trial management, patient access and technology solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology organizations around the world. Fortrea will begin trading on the Nasdaq starting on Monday under the symbol “FTRE”. Labcorp stock is up 2.3% in premarket trades.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story