Lagarde says ECB considering more euro swap lines, will do ‘as much as necessary’

The European Central Bank is assessing further requests for euro-providing swap lines, President Christine Lagarde said Thursday. Speaking before the International Monetary and Financial Committee, Lagarde said the ECB is fully prepared to increase the size of its asset purchase programmes and adjust their composition, “by as much as necessary and for as long as needed. It will explore all options and all contingencies to support the economy through this shock.”Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story