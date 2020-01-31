Lamar Alexander opposes witnesses, likely sealing quick end to impeachment trial

Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., said Thursday night he would not vote to hear witnesses in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, likely dooming a bid by Democrats and moderate Republicans and heralding the quick end of the trial.
