BlackRock Inc. BLK Chief Executive Larry Fink sold 35,799 BlackRock shares on Tuesday, according to a regulatory filing, garnering about $25 million in proceeds. That’s equal to about 7% of Fink’s stake in the company. The deal was executed in three trades at prices ranging from $694.00 to $696.35, according to the filing. The stock is down 1.7% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 SPXhas gained 8%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

