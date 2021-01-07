Las Vegas Sands Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson to take medical leave of absence for cancer treatment

Las Vegas Sands said Thursday that Chairman and Chief Executive Sheldon Adelson, a major Republican donor, is taking a medical leave of absence after resuming his cancer treatment. Adelson said in March of 2019 that he was being treated for non-Hodgkins lymphoma. Adelson, who is also head of Sands China Ltd., will be temporarily replaced by Robert Goldstein, president and chief operating officer of the casino company. Las Vegas Sands shares were down 0.6% premarket, and have fallen 17% in the last 12 months, while the S&P 500 has gained 15%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

