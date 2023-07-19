Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. LVS fell after hours on Wednesday, after the casino operator reported second-quarter results that missed expectations, despite a broader rebound in tourism spending at its properties in Singapore and Macau. The company reported net income of $368 million, or 41 cents a share, contrasting with a loss of $417 million, or 38 cents a share, in the same quarter last year. Revenue more than doubled to $2.54 billion, compared with $1.05 billion in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted for pre-opening and development expenses and other matters, Las Vegas Sands earned 46 cents a share. Analysts polled by FactSet expected Las Vegas Sands to report adjusted earnings per share of 54 cents, on revenue of $2.59 billion. The company also reinstated its quarterly dividend at 20 cents a share. Shares fell 2.6% after hours. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

