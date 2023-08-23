Laszlo Birinyi, a prominent stock-market strategist and adviser, has died. Birinyi had been an investment adviser for more than half a century, and began his Wall Street career as a strategist at Salomon Brothers, where he wrote popular stock-market commentary.Bloomberg reported that he died on Monday, and had been stricken with multiple health issues. In 1989, Birinyi formed Birinyi Associates and was inducted into the “Hall of fame” in 1999, as a part of Wall Street Week, the popular markets show then hosted by Louis Rukeyser.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

