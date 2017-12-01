Lawmakers seek to block new restrictions on ‘payday’ lenders

A group of lawmakers in the House, including several prominent Democrats, introduced a bill to block a rule that would make it harder for Americans to obtain short-term loans from “payday lenders. These lenders make money available at high interest rates to millions of customers who typically are poor or have shaky credit. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau adopted a controversial rule last month that could put many payday lenders out of business or sharply curtail their businesses. The CFPB contends payday loans take advantage of borrowers and put them into deeper debt. Yet critics, including some Democrats, say the new CFPB rules go too far. In many cases borrowers unable to procure loans or cash checks at traditional banks would have no where else to turn if they could not go to a payday lender, critics contend.

