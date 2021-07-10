Share buybacks can add value to all corporate constituents — shareholders, employees, and customers.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- In One Chart: June was hottest on record in the U.S. as 40-year toll of major climate disasters reaches $2 trillion - July 10, 2021
- : This U.S. city has the highest share of superrich residents in the world — and it’s not New York, San Francisco or Seattle - July 10, 2021
- Lawrence A. Cunningham’s Quality Investing: 10 companies that know how to spend money so you have a chance to make some - July 10, 2021