Legend’s stock is up 8%, the day after the FDA approves its CAR-T treatment

Shares of Legend Biotech Corp. were up 8.6% in premarket trading on Tuesday, the day after the company said that the Food and Drug Administration had approved the CAR-T therapy it developed with Johnson & Johnson as a multiple myeloma treatment. J&J’s stock was down 0.8% in premarket trading on Tuesday. Legend had inked the licensing and collaboration deal with J&J back in 2017. The treatment is approved for adults with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma who have already received four lines of treatment. The “approval of Carvykti is a pivotal moment for Legend Biotech because it is our first-ever marketing approval, but what really excites us is the drug’s potential to become an impactful therapy option for patients in need of long, treatment-free intervals,” Ying Huang, Legend’s CEO and CFO, said in a news release. Carvykti will cost $465,000, according to the companies. (Research published last year found the price of CAR-T therapies ranges from $373,000 to $475,000.) Legend’s stock has soared 49.8% over the past year, while the broader S&P 500 is up 14.7%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story