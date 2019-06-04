Legislation introduced to expand low-income housing tax credit program

A bipartisan group of lawmakers have introduced legislation in both houses of Congress to expand a well-respected housing program. The Affordable Housing Credit Improvement Act of 2019 was introduced by U.S. Senators Maria Cantwell (D-Wash), Johnny Isakson (R-Ga.), Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), and Todd Young (R-Ind.) and U.S. Representatives Suzan DelBene (D-Wash.), Kenny Marchant (R-Texas), Don Beyer (D-Va.), and Jackie Walorski (R-In.). It would increase the amount of Low Income Housing Tax Credits allocated to each state by 50% over current levels, and expand multifamily housing bond programs, among other steps. The lawmakers estimate this would produce roughly 550,000 more housing units than would otherwise be built. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

