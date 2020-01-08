Lennar tops earnings estimates as deliveries climb 16% while prices fall 7%

Lennar Corp. , the Miami homebuilder, said fourth quarter ending Nov. 30 fell to $674.3 million, or $2.13 a share, from $796.1 million, or $2.42 a share, with revenue rose to $6.97 billion from $6.46 billion. The year-earlier quarter included a 58 cents a share gain on the sale of an investment and asset management platform. Analysts polled by FactSet expected earnings of $1.90 a share on revenue of $6.51 billion. Lennar reported a 16% increase in the number of home deliveries but a 7% decrease in the average sales price of homes. Its backlog of 15,577 homes had a dollar value of $6.3 billion, down 4%. Lennar expects fiscal 2020 deliveries to be in the range of 54,000 to 55,000 homes, homebuilding gross margin percentage to be in the range of 20.5% to 21.0% and cash flows to continue to accelerate, and it says it will “opportunistically deploy excess cash flow” to repurchase additional debt and return capital to shareholders.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

