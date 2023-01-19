Levi Strauss & Co. said late Thursday that former Nordstrom Inc. executive Jason Gowans has been named its chief digital officer, effective Feb. 6. Gowans will focus on “bringing together LS&Co.’s engineering, data, AI and digital product management to spearhead digital efforts both for e-commerce and the digital go-to-market,” the retailer said. Gowans joins Levi Strauss after spending 10 years at Nordstrom, most recently as Nordstrom’s senior vice president of digital commerce. Nordstrom earlier Thursday slashed its outlook for the fiscal year and said holiday sales dropped from last year’s. Shares of Levi edged higher in the extended trading Thursday after ending the regular trading day down 1.9%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

