Lexeo Therapeutics filed for an IPO on Friday. The company develops genetic medicines, with candidates for treatment of Friedreich’s ataxia and Alzheimer’s currently being evaluated. Lexeo did not disclose the number of shares it plans to offer nor did it provide a price range.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

