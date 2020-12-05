: Li Auto stock sinks to 7th straight loss, after public share offering prices at 10% discount

Shares of Li Auto Inc. dropped Friday to suffer a seventh-straight decline, after the China-based electric vehicle maker’s public share offering priced at a discount of more than 10%.
