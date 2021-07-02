Li Auto Inc. said Friday that June deliveries of its electric vehicle (EV), the Li One, hit a new monthly high of 7,713. The result is an increase of 320.6% from last year, and an increase of 78.4% from the previous quarter. New orders of the Li One exceeded 10,000 in June, also a new record. For the second quarter, total deliveries were 17,575, an all-time high, and up 166.1% year-over-year and 39.7% quarter-over-quarter. As of June 30, 2021, Li Auto had 97 retail stores across 64 cities. Tesla Inc. also announced delivery numbers on Friday, slightly missing analyst expectations. Li Auto stock rose 0.8% in premarket trading, and has gained 20.3% for the year to date. The S&P 500 index is up 15% for the period.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
Li Auto’s electric vehicle deliveries reach new highs
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)