Li Auto’s stock takes a dive after disclosing public offering of 47 million shares

Shares of Li Auto Inc. took an 8.5% dive in premarket trading Wednesday, after the China-based electric vehicle maker filed for a public offering of 47 million shares of its U.S.-listed stock. Each American depositary share (ADS) represents two Class A ordinary shares. The public share offering represents about 5.6% of the shares outstanding, based on data provided by FactSet. Earlier, Li Auto reported a monthly record for deliveries in November, but the stock erased earlier gains of as much as 5.1% to trade lower ahead of the open. The stock has run up 95.1% over the past three months through Tuesday, while the iShares MSCI China ETF has gained 4.2% and the S&P 500 has tacked on 2.3%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story