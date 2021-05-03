: Lilly board authorizes $5 billion more in buybacks

Eli Lilly and Co. LLY said Monday that its board authorized $5 billion in share repurchases while keeping the dividend unchanged. The drug maker said the new share buyback authorization, which has no time limit, is in addition to the $1 billion left on a program initiated in 2018. Lilly added its quarterly dividend remains at 85 cents a share, to be paid out June 10 to shareholders of record as of May 14. Lilly shares were up 1.6% at $185.63 just before the close, and are up 21% over the past 12 months, compared with a 48% gain in the S&P 500 index SPX.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story