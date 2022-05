Eli Lilly & Co. Inc. said Wednesday that it plans to invest $2.1 billion in two new manufacturing sites in Indiana. The proposed sites are expected to create 500 jobs for Lilly workers. The company’s stock is up 10.8% for the year, while the broader S&P 500 has declined 17.3%.

