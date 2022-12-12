Eli Lilly & Co. said Monday that its board has authorized a 15% increase in the pharma company’s quarterly dividend to $1.13 a share. The dividend is payable on March 10 to shareholders of record on Feb. 15, the company said. Lilly stock rose more than 1% on Monday, tracking the broader market, and has gained 33% this year, contrasting with losses of around 16% for the S&P 500 index. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
