Lindsay Corp. LNN, a maker of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology, said Friday its board has agreed to raise its quarterly dividend to 35 cents a share from 34 cents previously. The new payment will be made Aug. 31 to shareholders of record as of Aug. 17. The stock has fallen 29% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 SPX has gained 15%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

