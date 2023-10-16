Microsoft Corp.’s MSFT wholly owned subsidiary LinkedIn plans to lay off 668 people from its engineering, product, talent and finance teams, the company said in a statement Monday. The job cuts represent more than 3% of LinkedIn’s worldwide workforce. “Talent changes are a difficult, but necessary and regular part of managing our business,” the company said in a statement. “While we are adapting our organizational structures and streamlining our decision making, we are continuing to invest in strategic priorities for our future and to ensure we continue to deliver value for our members and customers.”Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story