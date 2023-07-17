Shares of Lion Electric Co. LEV charged up 11.8% toward a five-month high in morning trading Monday, after the electric semi truck and bus maker announced financing agreements that results in gross proceeds of $142 million. The financing includes the private placement of 13% convertible debt for proceeds of $74 million, the private placement of 11% nonconvertible debt for proceeds of C$90 million ($68.1 million) and the issuance of warrants to buy 22.5 million common shares. The Montreal-based company plans to use the proceeds for working capital, to bolster its balance sheet and for capacity expansion projects. The stock has gained 20.3% over the past three months, while the Global X Autonomous and Electric Vehicles exchange-traded fund DRIV has rallied 16.2% and the S&P 500 SPX has advanced 8.8%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

