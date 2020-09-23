Lion Electric to deliver 10 battery electric trucks to Amazon

Lion Electric said Wednesday it will deliver 10 battery electric trucks to Amazon.com Inc. , with the first two delivered this year. The e-commerce giant is expected to use Lion’s trucks for transport within Amazon’s network. Privately held Lion will provide training to Amazon drivers and establish a maintenance program for the trucks. The trucks will be made at Lion’s facility in Canada, which has a capacity to manufacture 2,500 electric trucks per year. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
