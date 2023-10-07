The Federal Communications Commission is fining Dish $150,000 for failing to properly de-orbit its EchoStar-7 satellite.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Littering outer space: Dish Network is the first company to be fined for failing to de-orbit a dead satellite - October 7, 2023
- : As Treasury yields rise, what’s the Fed next move? ‘First-time investors in long bonds may be shocked by how much money they could lose.’ - October 7, 2023
- Help Me Retire: We’re 75 and 80, and I’ve been investing $150,000 in CDs. We don’t want to outlive our money. - October 7, 2023