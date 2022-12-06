Rising cost of living is spurring some people to seek out more affordable cities, depending on location and what stage of life people are in.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : London office values to fall by more than a third in as soon as two years, Citi analyst forecasts - December 6, 2022
- Livability: Are Americans really moving to cheaper places? Inflation is bad enough to motivate some to relocate, one survey finds. - December 6, 2022
- NerdWallet: Consumers are still getting shocked by unexpected medical bills, despite new law - December 6, 2022