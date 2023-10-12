You’re never far from the water, blue skies and sunshine in Florida. These cities offer thriving economies, low cost of living and a healthy active lifestyle.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- One person won the $1.73 billion Powerball jackpot. What to do next. - October 12, 2023
- Market Snapshot: S&P 500 futures strive for 5-day winning streak as traders await CPI report - October 12, 2023
- Livability: Where can you find entertainment, beaches, jobs, low cost of living and more? Here are some of the best places to live in Florida. - October 12, 2023