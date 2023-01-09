Live Nation Entertainment Inc. LYV said Monday it has launched an offering of $850 million of convertible bonds due 2029. Part of the proceeds will be used to fund capped call transactions aimed at reducing dilution on conversion, while the rest will be used for general corporate purposes. The stock was down 3.3% premarket and has fallen 38% in the last 12 months, while the S&P 500 SPX has fallen 17%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

