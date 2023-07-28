Ticketmaster parent Live Nation Entertainment Inc. LYV is expected to become the focus of an antitrust suit from the U.S. Department of Justice by the end of the year, according to a report late Friday. Citing three unidentified sources close to the matter, Politico reported Friday that the DoJ intends to claim Live Nation is abusing its power in the live music industry. A request for comment from the DoJ was not returned as of publication time. A new case would add to the embattled company’s many policy and legal battles, which, if successful, could lead to a breakup of the company, Politico had reported previously. Earlier in the month, JetBlue Airways Corp. JBLU said it was unwinding a joint venture with American Airlines Group Inc. AAL after a court ruling in may siding with the DoJ.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

