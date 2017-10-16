LiveXLive seeks to raise up to $123.8 million in IPO

LiveXLive Media Inc. plans to raise up to $123.8 million in its initial public offering, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing late Monday. The Beverly Hills, Calif.-based live-music video content site said will offer 7.7 million shares at $12 to 14 apiece, with underwriters getting an additional 1.2 million shares to cover overallotments. BMO Capital markets is listed as the sole book-running manager. The company plans to list with the ticker “LXL” on the New York Stock Exchange. LiveXLive reported 2016 revenue of $36.7 million and a net loss of $6.6 million, or $10.5 million to common shareholders.

