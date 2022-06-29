Living With Climate Change: Another reason to swap your gas stove? Study finds cancer-causing chemicals in natural gas

Harvard study finds the natural gas that lights gas stoves for home and professional cooks contains low concentrations of several chemicals linked to cancer.
