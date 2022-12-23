Climate change is altering the Arctic and atmospheric moisture. That means severe winter storms, even as Earth warms.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Conversation: Record low water levels on the Mississippi River in 2022 show how climate change is altering large rivers - December 23, 2022
- Living With Climate Change: Climate change and the polar vortex: Winter storms are normal, but this string of severe Christmas weather isn’t typical - December 23, 2022
- Economic Report: U.S. new home sales rose in November by 5.8% - December 23, 2022