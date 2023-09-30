The latest El Niño means a winter that is warmer than usual for much of the north and wetter in Florida and New England, according to NOAA.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Commodities Corner: Why gasoline prices are set to fall even as oil marches toward $100 a barrel - September 30, 2023
- Living With Climate Change: Here’s how El Niño will impact winter, including skiing and snowboarding plans - September 30, 2023
- McCarthy now tries 45-day funding tactic to avoid government shutdown - September 30, 2023