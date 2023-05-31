State Farm joins list of insurance companies shunning new business because of the growing risk of wildfires. Florida has lost insurers, too.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Market Extra: Hang Seng nears bear market as China manufacturing slows; JPMorgan says ‘the consumer might not get stronger.’ - May 31, 2023
- Deep Dive: AI stock hype could create hidden risks in your portfolio.Here’s how a ‘quality’ strategy can help. - May 31, 2023
- Living With Climate Change: State Farm cracks down on California wildfire insurance. What it means for all homeowners. - May 31, 2023