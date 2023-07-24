Flash flooding is expected to increase as there are more extreme precipitation events brought on by climate change.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Lawmakers are banning single-family zoning. But are apartment buildings the ‘silver bullet’ for America’s housing shortage? - July 24, 2023
- Market Snapshot: Dow looks for 11th straight day of gains as central-bank decisions and raft of earnings loom - July 24, 2023
- : Domino’s sees $1 billion in new sales from aggregators like Uber Eats, eventually - July 24, 2023