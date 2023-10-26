Car parts maker LKQ Corp. LKQ said Thursday its board has raised its quarterly dividend by 9% to $30 cents a share. The new dividend is payable Nov. 30 to shareholders of record as of Nov. 16. The stock has fallen 12% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 SPX has gained 9%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story