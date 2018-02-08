Lockheed Martin gets $524 million contract for missile interceptors

Lockheed Martin Corp. said Thursday it has been awarded a $524 million contract modification as the U.S. and allied military forces upgrade missile-defense capabilities. This is in addition to the $944 million contract awarded on Dec. 21 for the production and delivery of the missile interceptors PAC-3 and PAC-3 MSE. The contract modification includes that and associated equipment and kits. The interceptors are used by the U.S. and 10 other nations, including Germany, Kuwait, and Japan. Shares of Lockheed Martin have gained 33% in the past 12 months, which compares with 15% gains for the S&P 500 index.

Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.



Read Full Story