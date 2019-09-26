Lockheed Martin raises dividend, OKs $1 billion share buyback

Lockheed Martin Corp. said late Thursday its board of directors has approved a fourth-quarter dividend of $2.40 a share, an increase of 20 cents a share over the last quarter. The dividend is payable on Dec. 27 to shareholders of record on Dec. 2. In a separate press release, the aerospace and defense company said its board has authorized an additional share buyback of up to $1 billion. The total remaining authorization for future buybacks with this increase is about $3.3 billion, Lockheed Martin said. Shares of Lockheed rose 0.2% in the extended session Thursday after ending the regular trading day up 0.6%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

