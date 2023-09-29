A Lockheed Martin Corp. LMT subsidiary on Friday landed a $1.2 billion U.S. Navy contract modification for Trident II missile production and deployment systems support. Lockheed Martin Space’s project is expected to be completed by Sept. 30, 2028. Shares of Lockheed Martin are flat in after-hours trading.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

