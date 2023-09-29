A Lockheed Martin Corp. LMT subsidiary on Friday landed a $1.2 billion U.S. Navy contract modification for Trident II missile production and deployment systems support. Lockheed Martin Space’s project is expected to be completed by Sept. 30, 2028. Shares of Lockheed Martin are flat in after-hours trading.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Netflix’s DVDs-by-mail era has ended — here’s what was in its last red envelope - September 29, 2023
- : Lockheed Martin subsidiary lands $1.2 billion U.S. Navy contract - September 29, 2023
- : SmileDirectClub files Chapter 11 bankruptcy, founders to recapitalize - September 29, 2023