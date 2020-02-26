London Chevron workers sent home over suspected coronavirus case: report

Breaking News
Posted by: Market Watch

U.S. oil major Chevron Corp. has ordered employees at its Canary Wharf London office to work from home, as the company awaits a coronavirus test for one of its workers, Bloomberg News reported. That employee was showing symptoms of the flu, but testing for the virus is still ongoing, a source said. “Chevron continues to monitor the situation very closely, utilizing the guidance of international and local health authorities,” the company said Tuesday in an emailed statement sent to Bloomberg. A company representative could not immediately be reached for comment. Alongside the City of London, Canary Wharf is a main financial center and houses several big global banks. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

