London Markets: Aveva slumps as software maker flags currency headwinds and deals taking longer to close

Aveva Group shares slumped on Monday, with the U.K. software maker the worst-performing blue chip after reporting a 12% drop in sales in the first half.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- In One Chart: This is the hottest social issue that U.S. companies are discussing - October 12, 2020
- : Tougher COVID-19 restrictions from Boris Johnson for England, amid rising protests and rule breaches - October 12, 2020
- Workhorse’s stock gains after securing $200 million in financing through convertible notes - October 12, 2020