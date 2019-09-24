London Markets: British pound jumps as U.K. Supreme Court rules suspension of Parliament was unlawful

The British pound moved higher Tuesday as the U.K. Supreme Court ruled that the suspension of Parliament was unlawful, in a development that makes a no-deal Brexit less likely.
