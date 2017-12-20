U.K. stocks on Wednesday wavered, with the International Monetary Fund set to offer its assessment of the British economy, but blue-chips remained close to a six-week high.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- London Markets: FTSE 100 adrift after hitting 6-week high, with IMF to discuss view on U.K. economy - December 20, 2017
- Europe Markets: European stocks ease as pre-Christmas profit taking kicks in - December 20, 2017
- U.S. stock futures modestly higher as Senate passes tax bill - December 20, 2017