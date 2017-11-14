London Markets: FTSE 100 aims to break losing streak as Tesco bounces, pound pulls back

U.K. stocks stepped slightly higher Tuesday, eyeing their first win in four sessions, as corporate cheer and s drop in the pound following inflation data offset investor concerns about the U.K.’s political stability and the Brexit process.
