London Markets: FTSE 100 dips as pound rises on news Mueller subpoenaed Trump campaign

U.K. stocks slipped and headed for a second straight weekly loss on Friday, pushed lower by a stronger pound against the dollar on the back of news Donald Trump’s campaign has been requested to hand over Russia-related documents.
