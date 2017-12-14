London Markets: FTSE 100 drops after May loses key Brexit vote; BOE decision ahead

U.K. stocks decline on Thursday, as traders digest a defeat to the government’s Brexit bill and looked ahead to the last Bank of England policy meeting for the year.
