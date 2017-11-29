London Markets: FTSE 100 ends lower, as pound rallies to 2-month high on Brexit breakthrough reports

U.K. stocks sold off on Wednesday, yanked lower by a rally in the pound after reports London has offered to increase its Brexit divorce bill, which has been a major stumbling block in moving negotiations with Brussels along.
