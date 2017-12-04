London Markets: FTSE 100 leaps, propelled by progress on U.S. tax cuts

U.K. blue-chip stock climbed by the most in nearly a week Monday, with bank shares taking part in a broad-based rally set off by the passage of a tax overhaul package in the U.S. Senate.
