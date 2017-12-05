London Markets: FTSE 100 pares gains as miners fall, but supermarket stocks march higher

U.K. blue-chip stocks pare gains, as mining shares struggle and as investors received some downbeat British economic figures. Brexit concerns are weighing on the pound, but that is doing little to significantly pump up equities.
