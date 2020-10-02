London Markets: FTSE 100 rattled as Trump’s COVID-19 status echoes around the world

London stocks slid on Friday, set to log a modest loss for the week with investors jarred by President Donald Trump’s announcement that he has coronavirus, and the slump in oil prices that weighed on the big energy producers.
